South Africa's Budgeting Balancing Act: Navigating Health Cuts and VAT Hike

South Africa is increasing its health and defense budgets while introducing a 0.5% VAT hike to fund additional spending, amidst reductions in U.S. aid. The VAT increase aims to prevent further spending cuts as the country struggles with high debt and slow GDP growth, while maintaining peacekeeping efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:48 IST
In a bid to strengthen its financial resources, South Africa is planning to boost its health and defense budgets, while simultaneously introducing a value-added tax (VAT) increase. The financial maneuver seeks to address reductions in U.S. aid and rising living costs, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced.

An infusion of 28.9 billion rand (USD 1.5 billion) is earmarked for health spending to support medical personnel salaries and new doctors. This comes as President Trump's cancellation of PEPFAR aid puts pressure on South Africa's HIV response, affecting domestic and international funding dynamics.

The VAT increase, set for implementation by 2026, is intended to prevent further spending cuts. However, political and civic organizations have expressed concern over the tax's impact on goods and services, as debates continue in parliamentary committees. Military funding also sees a boost, underscoring the nation's commitment to regional peacekeeping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

