BJP's Soundarajan Criticizes DMK's Alteration of Budget Logo

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan denounces the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for replacing the Rupee symbol with the Tamil alphabet 'Ru' in the state budget logo. She questions why this change wasn't made during DMK's past tenures, arguing it's a diversion from their governmental failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:43 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundarajan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan has openly criticized Tamil Nadu's DMK government for substituting the Indian Rupee symbol with the Tamil alphabet 'Ru' in the state budget logo.

Soundarajan emphasized that the Indian currency is a federal entity, urging the DMK to honor national symbols, while questioning the timing of this symbolic change.

Furthermore, she accused the DMK of attempting to distract from their administrative shortcomings and questioned the logic behind dramatizing the issue in their forthcoming 2025-26 budget.

