Left Menu

Holi Joy Unites BSF Troops at Jammu Border

BSF troops stationed at the RS Pura sector near the Jammu border celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm. The festival saw soldiers indulging in colors, music, and camaraderie, with officers ensuring special arrangements for the celebrations. The troops expressed joy while performing their duty of protecting the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:21 IST
Holi Joy Unites BSF Troops at Jammu Border
BSF troops celebrating Holi near the International Border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of unity and festivity, Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed at the RS Pura sector near the Jammu border joyfully celebrated the festival of Holi. Troops danced, applied colors to one another, and engaged in traditional festivities to mark the occasion.

Among those celebrating was Harmanpreeet Kaul, a woman jawan, who conveyed Holi greetings to all, while Prem Kumar, another jawan, expressed his happiness during the festival celebrations. The BSF personnel at the border outposts made the occasion memorable, thanks to special arrangements organized by senior officers and jawans.

BSF Deputy Commandant Pratap Singh highlighted the dedication of the troops, saying, 'When the entire nation sleeps peacefully, we stay awake to protect the borders.' Amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' soldiers celebrated with colors and sweets, embodying the spirit of brotherhood and commitment while safeguarding the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025