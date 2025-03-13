Holi Joy Unites BSF Troops at Jammu Border
BSF troops stationed at the RS Pura sector near the Jammu border celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm. The festival saw soldiers indulging in colors, music, and camaraderie, with officers ensuring special arrangements for the celebrations. The troops expressed joy while performing their duty of protecting the nation.
In a vibrant display of unity and festivity, Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed at the RS Pura sector near the Jammu border joyfully celebrated the festival of Holi. Troops danced, applied colors to one another, and engaged in traditional festivities to mark the occasion.
Among those celebrating was Harmanpreeet Kaul, a woman jawan, who conveyed Holi greetings to all, while Prem Kumar, another jawan, expressed his happiness during the festival celebrations. The BSF personnel at the border outposts made the occasion memorable, thanks to special arrangements organized by senior officers and jawans.
BSF Deputy Commandant Pratap Singh highlighted the dedication of the troops, saying, 'When the entire nation sleeps peacefully, we stay awake to protect the borders.' Amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' soldiers celebrated with colors and sweets, embodying the spirit of brotherhood and commitment while safeguarding the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
