Hochul and Trump: A High-Stakes Meeting on Energy Tariffs

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is traveling to Washington for a crucial meeting with President Donald Trump, as announced by Trump on Thursday. The meeting is scheduled for Friday morning.

Governor Hochul has expressed strong opposition to the U.S. tariffs on Canadian energy imports, instituted by the Trump administration. She contends these tariffs, coupled with retaliatory measures from Canada, could result in soaring electricity and heating costs for residents of New York.

This meeting is anticipated to focus on finding a solution to the escalating trade tensions and its economic repercussions on New Yorkers, as both leaders are under pressure to resolve the issue.

