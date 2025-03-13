Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Iran’s Oil Network

The United States enforced sanctions on Iran's Oil Minister and Hong Kong-flagged vessels concealing Iranian oil shipments. President Trump's 'maximum pressure' policy aims to stop Iran's nuclear ambitions by cutting oil exports to zero. Sanctions block assets in the U.S., curbing Iran's destabilizing activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:04 IST
U.S. Sanctions Target Iran’s Oil Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States ramped up its pressure on Iran by imposing sanctions on the country's Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, along with several Hong Kong-flagged vessels involved in concealing Iranian oil shipments. This move comes as part of President Donald Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear weapon ambitions and halting its funding of militant groups.

According to the Treasury Department, Paknejad oversees the export of Iranian oil worth tens of billions of dollars and allocates substantial revenues to Iran's armed forces for export. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasizes that the Iranian regime utilizes the proceeds from its vast oil resources to pursue its own self-interests at the expense of the Iranian people.

The sanctions extend to various entities involved in transporting Iranian oil to China, including vessels registered in Hong Kong, Seychelles, Liberia, Panama, and San Marino, according to the Treasury. These sanctions block U.S. assets of the designated parties and prohibit Americans from conducting any transactions with them, as the U.S. Department of State has labeled the entities and vessels as blocked property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025