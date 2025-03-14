Vietnam's Trade Balancing Act: Seeking Harmony with U.S. Imports

Vietnam is recalibrating its import duties on key U.S. goods like liquefied natural gas, agricultural, and technology products to mitigate possible U.S. tariffs. This move, announced by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, emerges from concerns over a substantial trade surplus with Washington.

The issue was a focal point during Chinh's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Marc Knapper, with Chinh emphasizing Vietnam's readiness to enhance imports of essential American products. Discussions reflected Vietnam's commitment to revising tariffs and encouraging business opportunities.

Vietnam's Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien echoed similar sentiments during talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, aiming to dismantle trade barriers and strengthen bilateral relations. They are setting sights on agreements that address these economic challenges.

