Left Menu

Milestone Fertilizer Train Arrives in South Kashmir, Boosting Agriculture

The first fertilizer train to Anantnag Goods Terminal marks a significant achievement in Northern Railway's efforts to improve the agricultural supply chain in Kashmir. Carrying 1,339 tons of PDM fertilizer from Muzaffarnagar, the train will reduce transportation costs and benefit local farmers by ensuring timely fertilizer availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:20 IST
Milestone Fertilizer Train Arrives in South Kashmir, Boosting Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Railway's Jammu Division has achieved a new milestone in freight transportation with the first fertiliser train reaching South Kashmir's Anantnag Goods Terminal, according to officials.

This milestone is part of a growing trend of increased goods transport to the region, with a freight train carrying 1,339 tons of PDM fertiliser from Muzaffarnagar arriving at Anantnag, as confirmed by Public Relations Inspector, Raghvender Singh.

The initiative is set to cut transportation costs and enhance fertiliser availability for local farmers, with potential broader economic benefits and infrastructure improvements as the railway network connects the valley more efficiently with the rest of India.

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

 India
2
Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

 Global
4
Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026