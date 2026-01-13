Milestone Fertilizer Train Arrives in South Kashmir, Boosting Agriculture
The first fertilizer train to Anantnag Goods Terminal marks a significant achievement in Northern Railway's efforts to improve the agricultural supply chain in Kashmir. Carrying 1,339 tons of PDM fertilizer from Muzaffarnagar, the train will reduce transportation costs and benefit local farmers by ensuring timely fertilizer availability.
Northern Railway's Jammu Division has achieved a new milestone in freight transportation with the first fertiliser train reaching South Kashmir's Anantnag Goods Terminal, according to officials.
This milestone is part of a growing trend of increased goods transport to the region, with a freight train carrying 1,339 tons of PDM fertiliser from Muzaffarnagar arriving at Anantnag, as confirmed by Public Relations Inspector, Raghvender Singh.
The initiative is set to cut transportation costs and enhance fertiliser availability for local farmers, with potential broader economic benefits and infrastructure improvements as the railway network connects the valley more efficiently with the rest of India.
