Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

For the first time, Europe's largest agricultural show in Paris will not feature cows due to an outbreak of lumpy skin disease in France. Usually attracting around 600,000 visitors, the event will still showcase other animals. The decision highlights tensions between farmers and government's disease management strategy.

Europe's largest agricultural show in Paris will take a historic turn this year as it will be held without the presence of cows. This decision was made following an outbreak of lumpy skin disease in France, raising concerns of contamination, according to event organizers.

SIA Chairman Jerome Despey revealed the decision, acknowledging its emotional impact but assuring that other animals like pigs, sheep, and horses will still be showcased. The lumpy skin disease, which affects cows by causing fever and painful skin bumps, has led to over 100 outbreaks near the Alps and southwestern France.

While the disease is reportedly under control, the move aims to prevent any risks to farmers, some of whom have criticized the government's culling strategy. Protests, backed by France's main farmers' union FNSEA, highlight tensions over these policies, but concerns loom over potential disruptions to the show.

