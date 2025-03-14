Global Allies Unite: Putin and Bin Salman Discuss OPEC+ and Ukraine Peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed their commitment to OPEC+ and discussed peace efforts in Ukraine during a phone call. They emphasized the importance of upholding OPEC+ obligations and Saudi Arabia’s mediation role in diplomatic talks between Russia and the U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a significant phone conversation, emphasizing the importance of OPEC+ commitments and exploring avenues for peace in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced.
Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to the OPEC+ pact, according to a Kremlin press release following their discussion. Putin expressed gratitude to the crown prince for Saudi Arabia's role in mediating talks between Russia and the U.S. earlier this year.
The Saudi crown prince reassured President Putin of his nation's ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue and working towards a political solution to the Ukraine conflict, the Saudi state news agency reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
