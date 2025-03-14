Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak Strikes South Korean Cattle Farm After Two Years

In a concerning development, South Korea has reported its first foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in nearly two years, confirmed by the agriculture ministry on Friday. The case was identified at a cattle farm in the southwestern Jeollanam-do province.

The ministry's statement revealed that approximately 180 cattle at the affected farm will be culled to prevent further spread. This marks the first occurrence of the disease in the country since May 2023, heightening the need for immediate containment measures.

The government has elevated its alert status, deploying intensified disinfection strategies in the region to curb the outbreak. Foot-and-mouth disease is notorious for inflicting fever and mouth blisters on cloven-hoofed animals like cattle, swine, sheep, and goats.

(With inputs from agencies.)