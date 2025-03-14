EU's Fertilizer Blind Spot: A Strategic Oversight in Sanctions

The European Union's attempts to limit Russia's economic influence face hurdles as exempt fertilizer imports continue to bolster Moscow's war chest. Despite a promising ceasefire with Ukraine, these transactions generate substantial revenue, creating a strategic blind spot in the EU's sanctions policy.

Russian fertilizer exports surged post-2024, filling supply gaps in European markets affected by energy crises. The entry of low-cost Russian fertilizers into the global market has led to significant market share gains, notably in Latin America, strengthening Moscow's geopolitical sway.

European producers struggle against Russian dominance, due to higher costs and regulatory hurdles. Proposed EU policy changes aim to address the imbalance but face time constraints. It remains critical for the EU to address this dependency to mitigate potential geopolitical and economic threats.

