Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Holi Amidst Ramzan in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the convergence of Holi and Ramzan has become a symbol of harmony and communal unity, as highlighted by TMC leader Firhad Hakim. Reiterating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for joy during festivals, Hakim emphasized the importance of mutual respect and unity across religious lines.

Hakim stated, "Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee encourages everyone to embrace the festivities of all faiths, celebrating together as one India." This message was echoed by BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, who noted that the overlapping celebrations of Roza, Iftaar, Thandai, and Holi epitomize India's cultural diversity.

Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, extended their greetings, underscoring the festival's role in promoting unity, love, and harmony across the nation. Such celebrations reflect a broader commitment to uphold India's rich cultural heritage and communal accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)