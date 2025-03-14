Left Menu

Former MLA Injured in Bilaspur Firing Incident

Former MLA Bambar Thakur and two others, including his PSO, were injured in a shooting incident in Bilaspur district. The SP noted that the PSO was referred to AIIMS while Thakur received treatment at IGMC. Details are still unfolding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in the Bilaspur district, former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bambar Thakur was injured during an alleged firing, a senior police officer reported on Friday.

The attack also injured two others, including Thakur's Personal Security Officer (PSO). According to Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawan, the PSO Sanjay was promptly referred to AIIMS for critical care, whereas Thakur is being treated at IGMC Bilaspur.

As the situation continues to develop, authorities remain tight-lipped, awaiting further details of the incident. The shocking attack has sent ripples through the community, leaving both officials and civilians on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

