Ex-MLA Bambar Thakur Injured in Bilaspur Firing

In a recent incident in Bilaspur district, former MLA Bambar Thakur was injured in a shooting incident, police confirmed on Friday.

The Bilaspur Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Dhawan, reported that two additional individuals, including Thakur's Personal Security Officer, were also wounded in the attack.

Authorities have referred the injured to medical facilities for treatment, and investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)