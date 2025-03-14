Left Menu

Ex-MLA Bambar Thakur Injured in Bilaspur Firing

Former Bilaspur MLA Bambar Thakur and two others, including his Personal Security Officer, were injured in a shooting incident in Bilaspur district. The authorities are currently investigating the matter, with more details expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a recent incident in Bilaspur district, former MLA Bambar Thakur was injured in a shooting incident, police confirmed on Friday.

The Bilaspur Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Dhawan, reported that two additional individuals, including Thakur's Personal Security Officer, were also wounded in the attack.

Authorities have referred the injured to medical facilities for treatment, and investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

