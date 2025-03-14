Left Menu

Lucknow Apartment Owner Booked for Illegally Renting to Foreign Nationals

Uttar Pradesh police raided a Lucknow apartment building, charging the owner and associates under several legal provisions for renting to foreign nationals without proper agreements. The raid, sparked by complaints, found 10 foreign women residing in the premises illegally. The owner failed to meet legal obligations under the Foreigners Act of 1946.

The Uttar Pradesh police recently conducted a high-profile raid at an apartment building in the Malhour locality of Lucknow. The building's owner, along with his business partner and other associates, faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Foreigners Act of 1946. The allegations include illegally renting out apartments to foreign nationals without official rent agreements.

Based on confidential tips and suspicious activity reports, Chinhat police, equipped with female officers and body-worn cameras, uncovered 10 foreign nationals, all women, living in the apartment without proper documentation. While one Thai national presented a lease agreement, others could not produce any such documentation, raising alarms about regulatory compliance.

The landlord was mandated to furnish detailed information regarding the foreign residents, failing which numerous legal violations have been cited. The lack of proper rent agreements and the incomplete submission of Form C within the stipulated 24-hour window mark significant breaches under the Foreigners Act of 1946. Legal proceedings now include charges under Sections 61, 318(4) of BNS, 7(1) and 14A of the Foreigners Act 1946, and section 5 of the Foreigners Registration Act 1939.

