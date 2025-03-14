Left Menu

Global Harmony: Celebrating Holi and Yoga's Peaceful Path Forward

At Rishikesh's Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Holi was celebrated alongside dignitaries from 75 countries for the International Yoga Festival. Key speakers, including Baba Ramdev, emphasized following the path of yoga for global unity and peace amidst the vibrant festivities. The event highlighted engagement across diverse cultures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:29 IST
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev with Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh became a vibrant hub of celebration during Holi, as it coincided with the International Yoga Festival, attracting dignitaries from 75 countries. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev was a prominent presence, advocating for a future guided by yoga over warfare.

"Holi symbolizes the triumph of good over evil," Baba Ramdev noted, celebrating Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati's birthday alongside global representatives participating in diverse forms of yoga. His vision for the future hinges on unity and peace through yoga, transcending borders and conflicts.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, called for dissolving barriers of discrimination and fostering unity, advocating a message of universal love. The festivities were a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of global peace and the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—world unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

