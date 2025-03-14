Left Menu

Cinia Completes Submarine Cable Repair Between Finland and Germany

Cinia announced the successful repair of the C-Lion1 submarine telecoms cable between Finland and Germany which was presumed damaged in January. Despite the minor cable fault, communication remained unaffected. The Baltic Sea region remains on high alert following multiple infrastructural disruptions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:48 IST
On Friday, Finland's Cinia reported the successful repair of its C-Lion1 submarine telecoms cable linking Finland and Germany, initially suspected of being damaged in January. The issue occurred around the same area where another fibre optic cable connecting Sweden and Latvia was impaired.

Despite the minor nature of the cable fault, Cinia confirmed in a statement that communications remained operational. The Baltic Sea region has been on heightened alert, with increased NATO presence, following a series of outages affecting power cables, telecom lines, and gas pipelines since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Most disruptions have been attributed to civilian ships inadvertently dragging their anchors, posing ongoing challenges to regional infrastructure stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

