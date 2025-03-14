Bangalore's BWSSB Earns 5-Star Rating for Top-Quality Sewage Treatment

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has garnered national accolades for its exceptional Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Jal Hi Amrit Scheme. The Central Government has honored 23 STPs, awarding them a prestigious 5-star rating as part of the Clean Water Credit initiative, along with an impressive Rs 103 crore in incentives.

The recognition bolsters BWSSB's status as a frontrunner in sustainable water management, treating approximately 1,450 million liters of wastewater daily across 34 STPs in Bengaluru. The city ranks first in Asia for repurposing treated water, which contributes to lake rejuvenation efforts in Bengaluru and neighboring districts.

According to an official announcement, the Jal Hi Amrit Scheme evaluates the performance of STPs across India, rewarding those with outstanding treatment standards. BWSSB's dedication to sustainable and innovative practices has placed it among the nation's top performers, receiving one of the largest incentive grants, surpassed only by Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has praised BWSSB for its rigorous quality control and operational standards. Of the 30 STPs evaluated, 23 earned a 5-star rating, six received 4 stars, and one achieved a 3-star score, the announcement detailed.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar remarked on this significant achievement, saying, "The Brand Bengaluru initiative aims to transform the city into a hub of sustainability and urban innovation. Our focus on high-quality sewage treatment via advanced technology is now recognized by the Central Government."

Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, stressed the board's unwavering dedication to excellence, stating, "BWSSB has continually adhered to international sewage treatment standards. As Asia's leading city in treated water reuse, we have spent the past eight months upgrading our STP operations under Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's leadership."

The incentive will be invested in further modernizing STPs and enhancing water treatment infrastructure, ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)