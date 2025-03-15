In Bangladesh, UN chief vows to prevent Rohingya suffering as aid cuts loom

UN aid efforts are in jeopardy following funding reductions announced by major donors, including the United States and several European nations.

Mr. Guterres described Cox’s Bazar as “ground zero” for the impact of these cuts, warning of a looming humanitarian disaster if immediate action is not taken.

“We are at risk of cutting the food rations in this camp,” he said.

“That would be an unmitigated disaster that we cannot accept because people will suffer and even people will die.”

A mission of solidarity

Mr. Guterres emphasised that his visit, which took place during the holy month of Ramadan, was a mission of solidarity with the Rohingya refugees and the Bangladeshi people who generously host them.

“I am here to shine a global spotlight on the plight – but also the potential – of Rohingya refugees,” he said.

“The more than one million Rohingya refugees here are proud. They are resilient. And they need the world’s support.”

He praised the support offered by Bangladesh and local communities who have shared their land, forests, water and resources with the refugees, calling it nothing short of “enormous.”

Bangladesh is hosting over one million Rohingya refugees who fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar. The largest exodus followed brutal attacks by Myanmar security forces in 2017, a series of events that the then UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein described as “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

World cannot turn its back

The Secretary-General emphasised that the international community cannot turn its back on the Rohingya crisis.

“We cannot accept that the international community forgets about the Rohingyas,” he said, adding that he will “speak loudly” to world leaders that more support is urgently needed.

“It is essential that the international community does everything to make sure that peace is reestablished in Myanmar and that the rights of the Rohingyas are respected, that discrimination and persecution like the one we have witnessed in the past, will end.”

He stressed that the solution to the crisis “must be found in Myanmar.”

“We will not give up until conditions allow for the voluntary, safe and sustainable return for all refugees here.”

Frontlines of climate change

Mr. Guterres also highlighted the dire conditions in the camps, worsened by climate change.

“These camps – and the communities that host them – are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Summers are scorching, and the chance of fires skyrocket. In the cyclone and monsoon seasons, floods and dangerous landslides destroy homes and lives,” he said.

Beyond immediate aid, he stressed the need for education, skills training and opportunities for the refugees, warning that many families feel they have no option but to risk perilous sea journeys in search of a better future.

Iftar with refugees

Mr Guterres ended his visit to Cox’s Bazar by participating in an Iftar meal with Rohingya refugees.

“Fasting and having an Iftar together with you are proof of my deep respect for your religion and your culture,” he said.

“This is the holy month of Ramadan, the month of solidarity. It would be unacceptable that in the month of solidarity, the international community would reduce the support to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh,” he added, stressing that he would do everything to ensure it does not happen.