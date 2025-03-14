Delhi Police Nabs Teen Sharpshooter Planning Gang Rival's Murder

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi's special police cell has taken into custody a 19-year-old sharpshooter identified as Deepak Mundlana, linked to the notorious 'Naveen Bali and Himanshu Bhau gang'. Mundlana, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, was arrested in Rohini while allegedly preparing to assassinate a member of the rival 'Gogi gang' in retaliation for the murder of Tillu Tajpuriya.

Leading the operation, Inspectors Anuj Nautiyal and Chandan Kumar, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Rahul Kumar Singh, executed a meticulously planned sting. Acting on a tip-off about planned gang activity, the team set up a strategic trap near Rohini's Japanese Park. Mundlana was taken into custody before he could carry out his orders.

Reports reveal that Mundlana, who dropped out after the eighth grade, became involved with the gang in 2023 following exposure to its activities on social media. His recruitment appears to stem from a deep-seated desire to avenge a personal incident of family humiliation. Intelligence pointed to an escalation in gang violence in Delhi-NCR, with Mundlana's mission allegedly tied to retaliatory actions planned by his gang for a recent murder. Police seized two firearms and live ammunition from Mundlana, who admitted to receiving instructions from senior gang members to avenge the murder of a fellow gang member.

