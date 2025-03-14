Punjab Halts Saline Solution Circulation After Allergic Reactions

The Punjab government has taken swift action by suspending the circulation of saline solutions across the state. This decision comes after multiple patients from a Sangrur hospital reported allergic reactions. Principal Secretary of Health, G Kumar Rahul, personally visited the hospital to ensure the stability of the affected patients.

During his visit, G Kumar Rahul detailed the incident, noting, 'There were 14 patients in the mother and child ward who showed allergy symptoms after receiving saline. All patients are now stable. We've halted the use of saline statewide pending lab tests and instructed that the glucose solution should not be used until cleared.' Rahul confirmed that the glucose is stocked in three Punjab warehouses and has issued strict bans against its use.

Reacting to this health scare, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has ensured an investigation is underway. With 15 patients experiencing reactions, the minister confirmed that the problematic batch is withdrawn and will be testing. Civil Surgeon Dr. Baljeet Singh further confirmed that while 14-15 women initially had complications, two cases remain critical but under close watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)