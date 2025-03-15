Cuba's Energy Crisis: A Nation Left in the Dark

On Friday night, a significant power outage plunged Cuba into darkness, impacting Havana and several provinces. The Cuban Ministry of Energy and Mines identified a failure at the Diezmero substation, located on Havana's outskirts, as the cause, resulting in a massive loss of generation in western Cuba and failure of the National Electric System.

The ministry reported their efforts to restore power on social media, while Havana's streets remained eerily dark. Many suffered internet outages, with only hotel windows providing light from their generators. Provinces, including Guantanamo, Artemisa, Santiago de Cuba, and Santa Clara, also experienced blackouts.

The Electric Union had earlier warned of peak-hour demands stretching the national energy system, highlighting an urgent need for infrastructure improvements. Initiatives such as photovoltaic parks are underway, as previous outages in recent years have led to civil unrest during a persisting economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)