Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Grievances While Defending Festival Traditions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, listening firsthand to grievances from the public. Addressing concerns, he instructed officials to prioritize the swift resolution of their issues. The initiative underscores his commitment since assuming office in 2017.

During the program, CM Yogi reiterated his government's focus on addressing public issues promptly. Earlier, he was seen participating in a Holi Milan event, expressing concerns about attempts to obstruct festivals like Holi and Diwali, which he insists continue seamlessly despite various challenges.

His statements come amid controversy following claims by West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, regarding alleged bans on Holi celebrations. CM Yogi emphasized the significance of national unity for progress, asserting that a united India cannot be stopped from achieving development. (ANI)

