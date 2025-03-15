Delhi Honors Pioneering Leader: A Commitment to Unfinished Works
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to former CM Sahib Singh Verma, pledging to complete his unfinished projects. Meanwhile, BJP's Parvesh Verma emphasizes ongoing development in the capital. Verma ensures new water connections, tackling waterlogging, and road encroachment drives to advance Delhi's public infrastructure.
On Saturday, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra paid homage to former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma on his birth anniversary, announcing plans to complete his unfinished projects. Mishra highlighted the influence of Verma's vision, as illustrated by the large turnout at the tribute event.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, and other leaders, honored the late CM with floral tributes. Parvesh Verma celebrated his father's legacy, pledging to continue the development initiatives started during the BJP's rule 30 years ago.
Commemorating his father, Parvesh Verma conducted a havan and vowed to advance key infrastructure projects, including new water connections and efforts against waterlogging. His electoral win signifies BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years, reinforcing the party's commitment to fostering growth in the capital.
