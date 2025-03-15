Left Menu

GST Controversy: Donuts Caught in the Tax Crossfire

The Congress criticizes the government over differential GST rates, highlighting Singapore's 'Mad Over Donuts' facing a Rs 100 crore tax notice for misclassifying its service. With the case in Bombay High Court, Congress emphasizes the urgency for GST 2.0, a simpler tax system promised in their 2024 manifesto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:13 IST
GST Controversy: Donuts Caught in the Tax Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Congress party criticized the government for its handling of differential GST rates, drawing attention to the Singapore-based chain, Mad Over Donuts, which faces a Rs 100 crore tax notice. The notice accuses the company of misclassifying its business, allegedly paying only 5% GST by labeling itself as a restaurant, rather than the 18% required for bakery items.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted this issue on social media platform X, labeling the situation 'GSTitis' after a similar controversy involving popcorn. The case is currently under review by the Bombay High Court, intensifying concerns over India's 'ease of doing business'. Ramesh called for the introduction of 'GST 2.0', a simplified tax system.

The Congress has previously criticized GST complexities, citing three different tax slabs for popcorn as evidence. Despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's assurance of future GST reductions, Congress insists on a radical restructuring for a 'Good and Simple Tax' as part of their 2024 election manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025