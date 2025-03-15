Justice Sought as Munger ASI Falls Victim to Fatal Attack in Bihar

The investigation into the tragic death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger, Bihar, has unveiled critical information from an eyewitness, Pradeep Kumar Yadav. In a statement, Yadav recounted the moment he learned of the tragic incident, as his son returned home injured, with family members hurt during the Holi festivities.

Acting on Yadav's suggestion, the family went to the police station but were told to await administrative intervention. Later, upon the arrival of ASI Singh at the scene, a sudden and brutal attack led to his hospitalization. Despite efforts by medical personnel at Patna Paras Hospital, Singh succumbed to his injuries.

A duo has been apprehended in connection with Singh's murder, amidst calls for accountability and support for his family. As the police hunt for remaining suspects, attention is drawn to similar violent incidents affecting officers in Bihar, emphasizing the need for improved protection for those serving in volatile environments.

