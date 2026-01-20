Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Eyewitness Gunned Down in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

Atishi, the Leader of Opposition, blames the BJP government for Delhi's worsening law and order after RWA president Rachna Yadav's murder. Rachna, set to testify against her husband's killers, was gunned down near her home. Delhi Police have arrested three suspects for the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:09 IST
In a tragic incident highlighting Delhi's deteriorating law and order, Rachna Yadav, a resident welfare association president, was murdered near her Shalimar Bagh residence. She was about to testify in her husband's murder case and was shot at point-blank range.

Atishi, the Leader of Opposition, voiced her concerns, questioning the effectiveness of BJP's 'triple engine' governance in ensuring citizen safety. She emphasized the climate of fear gripping the city due to increasing incidents of crime.

The Delhi Police arrested three individuals linked to the murder, revealing a plan to prevent Rachna from testifying. Main accused Bharat Yadav was on the run following the earlier murder of Rachna's husband, Vijendra Yadav.

