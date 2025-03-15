Left Menu

Punjab Faces Rising Tensions Amid Temple Blast and Political Violence

In Punjab, escalating tensions have emerged following a blast at a temple in Amritsar and the murder of a Shiv Sena member. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raises concerns over attempts to portray the state as disturbed, while investigations are underway to address these incidents and restore peace.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has highlighted ongoing efforts to disrupt peace in the state after a blast at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala, Amritsar. The late-night explosion, allegedly involving two bike-borne individuals, is seen as part of broader attempts to see Punjab as a troubled region.

Mann emphasized the state's stable law and order situation, contrasting it with recent disturbances in other areas during Holi. Meanwhile, the police, under the leadership of Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar, are aggressively investigating the incident, citing the involvement of Pakistan's ISI in recruiting local youth for such disruptive activities.

In a separate escalation, a joint operation by CIA units from Moga and Malout led to a violent exchange during the arrest of individuals accused of murdering Shiv Sena's Mangat Ram. The operation turned confrontational, resulting in injuries on both sides, as accused parties opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

