Police Encounter in Bihar: Main Accused in ASI Murder Shot in Leg

Guddu Yadav, accused in ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's murder, was shot in the leg by police after snatching a constable's weapon during an arrest operation in Munger, Bihar. The incident occurred following a police vehicle accident. Yadav, along with three others, has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:50 IST
Police Encounter in Bihar: Main Accused in ASI Murder Shot in Leg
Accused Guddu yadav admitted in Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Munger, Bihar, Guddu Yadav, the main suspect in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh, was shot in the leg by police on Saturday. Officials reported that the incident occurred when Yadav snatched a constable's weapon during an operation.

The police team from Mufassil police station was en route to arrest Yadav based on information from a detained suspect. However, a vehicle accident injured several officers, including the Station House Officer. Amidst the chaos, Yadav seized a weapon, leading to a confrontation in which police fired in self-defense.

Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood confirmed the arrest of four individuals, including a woman, related to the murder case. The suspects, identified as Ranveer Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and a female family member, remain in custody as operations continue to apprehend other suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

