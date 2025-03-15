Criticism Erupts Over AAP's Governance in Punjab Amid Temple Blast
BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla criticized the AAP governance in Punjab following a grenade attack at Amritsar's Thakurdwara Temple. Alleged links to Pakistan's ISI are suspected. Despite the absence of casualties, concerns over growing insecurity remain. Amritsar police vow to solve the case swiftly.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a shocking grenade attack on the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar, BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla has launched a fierce critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. Poonawalla accused the Bhagwant Mann-led administration of deteriorating law and order since assuming power.
The attack, characterized as part of a chain of incidents targeting police stations, has provoked widespread concern. Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, 'Ever since Aam Aadmi Party's government came to power, the law and order situation has worsened... The police remain preoccupied with escort duties for Arvind Kejriwal.'
Despite no reported injuries from the incident, speculation has risen regarding potential involvement from Pakistan's ISI. CCTV footage showed two youths on a motorcycle launching an explosive. Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar hinted at the ISI's possible role, emphasizing plans to solve the case promptly and warning youths against such activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- AAP
- Amritsar
- Temple Attack
- Grenade
- Shahzad Poonawalla
- Bhagwant Mann
- Punjab
- ISI
- Law and Order
ALSO READ
American-Made Hand Grenade Used in Attack on Karachi Police Station
Punjab Farmers Stage Heated Protest Against CM Bhagwant Mann
Gujarat ATS Intercepts Terror Plot: UP Youth Nabbed with Grenades
Suspected Grenade Blast Near Baramulla Police Post Raises Security Concerns
Grenade Attack in Baramulla: No Casualties Reported