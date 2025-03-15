Criticism Erupts Over AAP's Governance in Punjab Amid Temple Blast

In the wake of a shocking grenade attack on the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar, BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla has launched a fierce critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. Poonawalla accused the Bhagwant Mann-led administration of deteriorating law and order since assuming power.

The attack, characterized as part of a chain of incidents targeting police stations, has provoked widespread concern. Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, 'Ever since Aam Aadmi Party's government came to power, the law and order situation has worsened... The police remain preoccupied with escort duties for Arvind Kejriwal.'

Despite no reported injuries from the incident, speculation has risen regarding potential involvement from Pakistan's ISI. CCTV footage showed two youths on a motorcycle launching an explosive. Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar hinted at the ISI's possible role, emphasizing plans to solve the case promptly and warning youths against such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)