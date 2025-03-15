Left Menu

CM Dhami's Smart Meter and Madrasa Clampdown: A Dual Approach to Progress

Uttarakhand is witnessing a dual initiative involving the installation of smart meters and a crackdown on illegal madrasas. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence now features a smart meter, part of a statewide effort. Simultaneously, Dhami emphasizes strict measures against unlawfully operated religious institutions.

Smart meter installed at residence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand is making significant strides in modernizing its electrical infrastructure with the ongoing installation of smart meters. The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) is spearheading this initiative, recently fitting a smart meter at the private residence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima. This extensive project aims to equip 15.87 lakh homes, along with transformers and feeders, across the state.

The smart meter scheme, a nationwide endeavor, has already seen extensive implementation across various states. On the occasion of the smart meter installation at his residence, CM Dhami received a comprehensive briefing from UPCL Superintending Engineer Shekhar Tripathi about the meter's features, including the ability to access usage data online via mobile devices.

CM Dhami lauded the technology's potential benefits, which include enhancing energy efficiency and inspiring consumers statewide to adopt these modern meters. He also instructed department officials to conduct broad outreach efforts to educate the public about the meters' features.

During a separate event in Banbasa, CM Dhami received a warm reception from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters. His day also marked a decisive action against illegal madrasas, with authorities sealing 52 institutions within two weeks. Dhami has been firm in stating that any deviation from legal and state norms will not be tolerated, and stringent measures will be enforced against any unlawful activities.

