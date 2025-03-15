Left Menu

Delhi Records Lowest AQI in Three Years as Temperatures Soar in Karnataka

Delhi marked its lowest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 85 for the first quarter of a year, reaching a satisfactory level not seen in three years. As temperatures rise in Karnataka, a heatwave alert has been issued for parts of the northern region. Light rains were observed in parts of Delhi-NCR.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85 on Saturday, making it the lowest recorded for the period between January 1 and March 15 over the past three years. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, this marks the first day in 2023 the capital achieved a 'Satisfactory' AQI, meaning the level fell within the 50 to 100 range.

The Commission reported the significant improvement on its X platform, highlighting the rarity of a 'Satisfactory' AQI in March over the past five years. In contrast, temperatures have soared in Karnataka, particularly in the Kalaburagi district, where Ainapur Hobli village recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over northern interior Karnataka from March 15 to 17. A heatwave warning has been issued for March 18-19 in isolated regions of this area. Meanwhile, southern areas of interior Karnataka will see gradual temperature increases by 2-3 degrees Celsius. In recent Delhi-NCR weather patterns, parts of the city experienced light rain, and the IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with sporadic showers over northwest plains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

