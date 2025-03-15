Delhi Records Lowest AQI in Three Years as Temperatures Soar in Karnataka

Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85 on Saturday, making it the lowest recorded for the period between January 1 and March 15 over the past three years. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, this marks the first day in 2023 the capital achieved a 'Satisfactory' AQI, meaning the level fell within the 50 to 100 range.

The Commission reported the significant improvement on its X platform, highlighting the rarity of a 'Satisfactory' AQI in March over the past five years. In contrast, temperatures have soared in Karnataka, particularly in the Kalaburagi district, where Ainapur Hobli village recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over northern interior Karnataka from March 15 to 17. A heatwave warning has been issued for March 18-19 in isolated regions of this area. Meanwhile, southern areas of interior Karnataka will see gradual temperature increases by 2-3 degrees Celsius. In recent Delhi-NCR weather patterns, parts of the city experienced light rain, and the IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with sporadic showers over northwest plains.

(With inputs from agencies.)