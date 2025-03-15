Delhi's Air Quality Sees Notable Improvement, Restrictions Lifted

The air quality in Delhi has notably improved, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at a favorable 85 as per reports on March 15, 2025. This improvement, primarily due to favorable winds and light rain, has led the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lift restrictions under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The decision to revoke the measures, initially imposed on March 7, 2025, highlights a significant drop in the AQI from 201 to 85, a shift moving from a 'Poor' to 'Satisfactory' air quality status. CAQM emphasized the importance of sustaining these levels, urging relevant agencies to actively pursue strategies to curb pollution, particularly focusing on dust mitigation in construction and road areas.

This improvement marks a milestone for Delhi, with the current AQI rating being the lowest in three years for the period of January through March. This is also the first satisfactory AQI day of the year, a positive note for the city, which hasn't witnessed such favorable air quality conditions in March since 2020, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management.

(With inputs from agencies.)