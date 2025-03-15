ILO Strengthens Thailand’s Automotive Industry Through Expanded Social Dialogue and Sustainability Training Initiative

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is significantly enhancing its support for Thailand's automotive industry by expanding its industry-focused training initiative aimed at boosting resilience, sustainability, and responsible business practices across automotive supply chains.

Building upon the successful launch of its "Driving Industry Dialogue Toolkit" and the associated company mentoring programme in 2024, the ILO is advancing its commitment to promoting effective industrial relations and responsible business conduct. This initiative is part of the Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Supply Chains (RISSC) project in Thailand, funded by the Government of Japan.

The increased demand from automotive and auto-parts manufacturers for further training highlights the growing recognition among industry leaders of the critical role that social dialogue and sound workplace relations play in effectively managing disruptions, adapting to transitions such as the shift to electric vehicles, and meeting evolving human rights due diligence requirements.

In close partnership with the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand (ECOT), the ILO recently organized its second round of comprehensive social dialogue training on March 14-15, 2025. The event brought together over 40 industry representatives from automotive-related companies based in Pathum Thani province, a hub of automotive manufacturing. Participants gained valuable insights and practical guidelines designed to enhance cooperation between employers and employees, fostering workplace harmony and productivity.

David Williams, manager of the ILO’s RISSC project, emphasized the significance of these initiatives, stating, “Social dialogue and effective labour relations are essential not only for ensuring decent working conditions but also for achieving business resilience and success. Effective dialogue mechanisms empower workers and management alike to identify risks proactively, resolve issues collaboratively, and navigate the complexities associated with global supply chain demands.”

As one of the world’s leading automotive production and export hubs, Thailand's automotive sector represents approximately 10 percent of the nation's GDP and employs nearly one million workers. The industry, characterized by a vast network of both domestic and global suppliers, stands poised to benefit significantly from the strengthened capacities in social dialogue and responsible business conduct fostered by the ILO’s expanded training and mentoring activities.