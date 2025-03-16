Tragic Clash: Police Officer Killed in Madhya Pradesh Mob Attack

A police officer was tragically killed in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh, following a violent mob attack. Several other officers were injured during the incident, which took place in Gadra village of the Ramnagari Panchayat. The officers were dispatched to intervene in a clash between two groups and to rescue a man held hostage by one of the factions.

The injured policemen are currently receiving medical treatment at Civil Hospital and Ashirwad Hospital in Mauganj. The police report that the altercation escalated swiftly, with villagers adopting an aggressive stance against them. The officers faced an onslaught of stones and sticks, resulting in multiple injuries among the team.

Rewa district's Superintendent of Police has confirmed that order has been restored, thanks to the deployment of heavy police reinforcements. Speaking to ANI, SP Vivek Kumar detailed that the situation is now under control, with ongoing hospital care for the injured personnel and further investigation into the incident underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)