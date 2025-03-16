Fire Erupts at Noida Garment Factory: No Casualties Reported
A fire incident occurred at a garment factory in Noida's Sector 63. Fire department officials promptly responded, and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with more information awaited.
On Sunday, a fire broke out at a garment factory located in Sector 63 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Responding swiftly to the emergency call, officials from the fire department arrived on the scene and commenced firefighting operations.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in connection with the blaze. Authorities are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Details surrounding the incident remain scarce at this time, as further updates are awaited to shed light on the situation.
