Jammu Marathon & Army's Educational Boost: Fitness and Future in Focus

On Sunday, Additional Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Armed) Anand Jain inaugurated the 'Run for Fun - Jammu Marathon-2025' at Gulshan Ground, Jammu. The marathon saw the energetic participation of approximately 3,000 residents, including youth and fitness aficionados.

ADGP Anand Jain emphasized the marathon's fundamental intention. "The Jammu Marathon, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, convened around 3,000 participants. We aim to encourage the youth to eschew drugs in favor of education and fitness," Jain stated. This event is a segment of ongoing initiatives to foster wellness and curb substance abuse, uniting people from diverse backgrounds to spotlight the significance of fitness.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army rolled out a complimentary coaching scheme for students in remote locales of Jammu and Kashmir aimed at the Sainik School Entrance Exam. This program strives to level educational access, offering both in-person and online classes.

Students have lauded the initiative, recognizing its potential to open new educational avenues. Neetu Devi, a local resident, expressed her gratitude: "We learned about the free Sainik School coaching and enrolled our child. Students enjoy full facilities, including meals, and online and offline classes. We are thankful for the Army's dedication to our children's future."

Local student Mohammad Ayaan Naik praised the Army's efforts, highlighting the cost-free nature and comprehensive offerings of offline and online classes, coordinated from Delhi via the Defence Academy. "My goal is to ace the Sainik School entrance exam and excel as an Indian Army Officer," Naik shared. Surjit Singh, another local, remarked, "Upon hearing the news, we spread word among our community. Witnessing the exceptional facilities at the camp, we were elated. We hope students seize this golden chance to qualify for NDA and CDS exams." (ANI)

