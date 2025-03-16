Amidst Court Directive, Whitewashing of Sambhal Jama Masjid Commences with Tight Security

The whitewashing of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, commenced on Sunday as per court orders, led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Zafar Ali, the Jama Masjid Sadar Chief, confirmed the work has begun with a team of 9 to 10 laborers, which may increase as required.

Jama Masjid Committee Secretary Masood Farooqui indicated that the ASI's contractor aims to finish the project within a week. The High Court's allowance for whitewashing includes external painting and lighting, supervised to avoid any structural impact, with a report due by April 8.

Security has been intensified around the Shahi Jama Masjid, with surveillance measures like CCTV and drones in place. This follows past unrest during the ASI's assessment, involving over 150 accused individuals and weapons linked to international origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)