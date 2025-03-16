Yogi Adityanath Stresses Responsible Journalism's Role in Democracy at Press Club Event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the critical need for responsible journalism in a democratic society, underscoring the role of accurate fact presentation during the oath-taking ceremony at the Gorakhpur Press Club.

In his address, CM Yogi articulated that no constitutional institution—be it the legislature, the executive, or the judiciary—can distance itself from public concerns in a democracy. He stressed that the voice of the populace is paramount and that any government ignoring it must remain answerable to the electorate. He praised the media's responsibility of enhancing transparency and accountability, urging journalists to act as vital conduits between the government and the public.

The ceremony was attended by senior journalists, media personnel, and government officials. Adityanath reiterated his government's dedication to defending press freedom while promoting an atmosphere conducive to responsible journalism. The Gorakhpur Journalist Press Club plays a significant role in promoting journalistic ethics in the region. Earlier, CM Yogi also engaged with public grievances during a Janata Darshan session, directing prompt resolutions.

