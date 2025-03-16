Swift Response Quells Blaze at Tuticorin Thermal Power Plant
A fire broke out in two units of the Tuticorin Thermal Power Plant, but was quickly contained. No casualties were reported. Firefighters were on the scene promptly, and power generation was halted in the affected units while operations continued in others.
A fire erupted late Saturday in the Tuticorin Thermal Power Plant, affecting two of its units. However, authorities reported that a significant portion of the blaze has been successfully extinguished with no casualties. The incident was confirmed by a senior district official on Sunday.
According to District Collector K Elambahavath, the fire originated from cables in Units 1 and 2, but efforts successfully prevented it from spreading to other units. Ten fire tenders were deployed to manage the situation. Some areas still emitted smoke, and engineers were working to create access paths for firefighters to fully extinguish the remnants of the blaze.
Power generation in the first two units has been paused as a precaution, while units 3 and 4 remained operational. The fire-fighting operation was supervised by the Deputy Director of the Fire Services, with numerous personnel actively engaged in controlling and extinguishing the fire.
