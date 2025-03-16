Mystery Surrounds Gruesome Double Murder in Karnataka Village

In Shahapur, Karnataka, a shocking double murder has left the village of Sadyapura in a state of fear and confusion. The victims, Mapanna, aged 52, and Alisaba, aged 55, were ruthlessly killed as they traveled by motorcycle early on Sunday morning.

According to Shahapur Police, the motive behind this brutal attack remains unclear. Efforts are underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime as authorities have mobilized special teams dedicated to pursuing justice for the victims.

As the investigation progresses, further details are expected to emerge. The community awaits answers while the police intensify their search for the perpetrators behind this gruesome act. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)