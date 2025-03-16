India's Sugar Crisis: A Season of Shortfall Challenges Policies

India's sugar output has seen a significant decline, dropping by 16.13% to just 23.71 million tonnes so far in the 2024-25 season. This shortfall presents hurdles for government policies crafted around higher initial projections, according to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF).

As the 2024-25 sugarcane crushing season (October-September) concludes, NFCSF has raised concerns about the ambiguities in production data. They noted that sugar production estimates have been revised downward repeatedly, straying far from the initial 33.3 million tonnes figure used by the government for policy formulation.

The government's export plans, which included the sale of 1 million tonnes of sugar based on earlier estimates, now encounter challenges due to this mismatch in supply and demand. With major sugar producers like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka reporting reduced outputs, the industry faces widespread financial issues compounded by a shrinking crushing period.

