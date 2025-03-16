Left Menu

Karnataka CM Addresses Tragic Food Poisoning Incident at Malavalli School

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed sorrow over the death of a student due to food poisoning at a private institute in Mandya district. Thirty students fell ill, and three arrests were made. The CM assured medical treatment for the affected and compensation for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:57 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah voiced his deep sorrow on Sunday following the death of a student from the northeast. The student succumbed to food poisoning at a private educational institution in T Kagepura village, Malavalli taluka, Mandya district. The police have detained three individuals in connection with the tragic event.

Siddaramaiah remarked that the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district had been tasked with ensuring medical care for the affected students and pursuing action against those responsible. Thirty students fell ill, with one, Kerkong, unfortunately dying, prompting these drastic measures.

The Chief Minister said, "As soon as the incident was reported to me, I coordinated with the Deputy Commissioner to guarantee the children receive proper treatment and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators." He confirmed three arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing, promising compensation for the bereaved family and urging vigilance when handling food.

(With inputs from agencies.)

