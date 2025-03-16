Havana's Flickering Power: A Nation in Darkness

Pockets of Havana have seen lights returning, but significant parts of Cuba, including the capital, remain in darkness following a grid failure affecting 10 million citizens.

While Havana's electric company reported that 19% of its customers have power, full restoration remains uncertain. Recovery efforts include firing up the Felton power plant, crucial for power in Cuba's eastern regions, though the Antonio Guinteras plant remains offline.

The outage is the fourth major blackout since October due to failing, outdated power systems and reduced oil imports. The Cuban government plans to advance solar energy projects, partnering with China to shift reliance from obsolete fuel-based generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)