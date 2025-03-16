Left Menu

Union Minister Reddy Accuses Tamil Nadu Government of Misrepresentation Over Language Policy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy criticizes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for misleading narratives on the three-language policy amid accusations of 'Hindi imposition.' He highlights the policy's earlier implementation and alleges an anti-DMK sentiment in Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh's Pawan Kalyan states his position against compulsory language imposition.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique aimed at Tamil Nadu's political climate, Union Minister Kishan Reddy claimed on Sunday that Chief Minister MK Stalin is fostering a misleading narrative concerning the three-language policy to garner political leverage ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Reddy emphasized that the three-language policy, criticized by Stalin, was not introduced by the current government but was initially implemented in 2010 during the DMK and Congress's central government regime. He rebuffed claims of Hindi being imposed on Tamil Nadu, suggesting that the issue is resurrected as a political tool as elections approach.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party head, Pawan Kalyan, also weighed in, expressing his stance on the Hindi language controversy. He clarified that while he opposes making Hindi mandatory, he does not stand against the language itself, calling for an end to deceptive narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

