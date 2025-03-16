PM Modi's Himalayan Sojourn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Inner Power

In an interview with podcaster and scientist Lex Friedman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted his significant two-year journey through the Himalayas. During this time, he immersed himself in solitude and self-discovery, a process he says helped him uncover his inner strength. Modi's exploration of the mighty mountains included encounters with remarkable ascetics who had renounced worldly possessions. Despite the physical challenges, this period became a formative experience, shaping him both mentally and spiritually.

Modi described embracing ascetic practices such as meditation, serving local communities with devotion, and involving himself in humanitarian aid when natural disasters struck. His constant movement through the region forged a unique connection with the spiritual masters he met, reinforcing his understanding of inner peace and service. These practices became integral components of his personality.

Recalling his upbringing, the Prime Minister shared how the literature he read in his small hometown inspired him to experiment on himself. Influenced by figures like Swami Vivekananda and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Modi developed a curiosity about remarkable lives and their underlying principles. A significant story of Vivekananda, tied to the idea of giving and non-duality, left an enduring impact on Modi, shaping his worldview and leadership ethos.

