Left Menu

PM Modi's Himalayan Sojourn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Inner Power

In a revealing interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his transformative two-year stint in the Himalayas. During this time, he explored solitude, self-experimentation, and spiritual growth. Modi's encounters with ascetics, meditation practices, and inspirations from Swami Vivekananda deeply influenced his leadership and philosophical beliefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:16 IST
PM Modi's Himalayan Sojourn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Inner Power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: Youtube/@lexfridman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an interview with podcaster and scientist Lex Friedman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted his significant two-year journey through the Himalayas. During this time, he immersed himself in solitude and self-discovery, a process he says helped him uncover his inner strength. Modi's exploration of the mighty mountains included encounters with remarkable ascetics who had renounced worldly possessions. Despite the physical challenges, this period became a formative experience, shaping him both mentally and spiritually.

Modi described embracing ascetic practices such as meditation, serving local communities with devotion, and involving himself in humanitarian aid when natural disasters struck. His constant movement through the region forged a unique connection with the spiritual masters he met, reinforcing his understanding of inner peace and service. These practices became integral components of his personality.

Recalling his upbringing, the Prime Minister shared how the literature he read in his small hometown inspired him to experiment on himself. Influenced by figures like Swami Vivekananda and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Modi developed a curiosity about remarkable lives and their underlying principles. A significant story of Vivekananda, tied to the idea of giving and non-duality, left an enduring impact on Modi, shaping his worldview and leadership ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025