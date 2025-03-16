Empowering Spices: Women's Entrepreneurial Triumph in Tripura

A cohesive group of 20 women entrepreneurs in Hapania has effectively launched a successful spice business under the Area Level Federation (ALF), embodying the strength of self-reliance and collaboration. These entrepreneurs meticulously process and market spices in retail and wholesale sectors, gathering momentum through supportive government schemes that propelled their expansion.

Recognized under the 'Lakhpati Didi' programme, aimed at driving financial independence among women in Tripura, their growth received a further boost with Rs 40,000 allotted to each member via the PMFME scheme. This financial buoyancy has fortified their enterprise, translating to nearly Rs 15 lakh in the ALF account.

Grateful for the unwavering support, the group extended thanks to the Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission (TULM) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their pivotal roles in this success story, which exemplifies the significant impact of government-backed programmes in fostering women's entrepreneurial spirit and economic empowerment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)