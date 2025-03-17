Left Menu

Global CEOs Set to Meet Xi Jinping in Beijing

Top executives from corporations like Qualcomm and Saudi Aramco are heading to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as reported by Bloomberg News. This meeting could influence global business strategies and reflects the importance of maintaining strong international relations in today's interconnected economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 09:16 IST
Global CEOs Set to Meet Xi Jinping in Beijing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global business leaders, including Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon and Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser, are expected to travel to Beijing next week.

Their scheduled meeting with China's President Xi Jinping underscores the significance of fostering international partnerships in the global economy.

The visit is reported by Bloomberg News and indicates potential for impactful business alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025