Xi Jinping and Lee Jae Myung Strengthen Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for a state visit starting Sunday, in a strategic move to reinforce ties with Seoul amid deteriorating relations with Japan over Taiwan.

The visit marks an unusually quick second meeting between the two leaders, highlighting China's interest in boosting economic collaboration and tourism with South Korea. Analysts note this move is crucial as it precedes a potential summit between South Korea and Japan.

During the visit, more than 10 economic and business deals are expected to be discussed. South Korea is seeking to balance its diplomatic relations by reinforcing ties with China, its largest trading partner, while maintaining its alliance with the U.S. amid regional tensions related to North Korea and China's influence.

