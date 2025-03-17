Left Menu

China's Economic Landscape: Stocks Steady Amid Consumption-Boost Measures

Chinese stocks remained stable as the market evaluated mixed economic data and anticipated new policies to stimulate domestic consumption. While industrial output slowed, retail sales saw slight growth. The State Council announced a plan to increase consumption, including income boosting and childcare subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 17-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 09:56 IST
China's Economic Landscape: Stocks Steady Amid Consumption-Boost Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese stocks remained relatively stable on Monday as investors took in a mix of economic data while awaiting further stimulus measures aimed at boosting consumption. The market's focus is on the State Council's plan to enhance domestic demand set to be revealed later today.

China's CSI300 Index showed a slight decline of 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index saw a rise of 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index experienced a stronger gain of 1.3%. In broader economic terms, China's industrial output decelerated in January-February, while retail sales enjoyed a minor upturn, reflecting the complex challenges policymakers face under ongoing U.S. trade pressures.

Ahead of a pivotal press conference, the State Council introduced a 'special action plan' to invigorate consumption, spotlighting income growth and a new childcare subsidy scheme. UBS economists anticipate continued governmental intervention through 2025 to mitigate external economic pressures, including potential U.S. trade tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025